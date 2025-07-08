Bach to Rock Music School Appoints Amy Przywara as Chief Marketing Officer

July 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // Bethesda, MD – Bach to Rock is pleased to announce that Amy Przywara has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to joining Bach to Rock, Amy held senior marketing roles at Sylvan Learning spanning more than 20 years. Most recently, she served as Chief Marketing Officer where she directed marketing strategy and brand development for more than a decade. Before becoming Sylvan’s CMO, Amy spent 13 years in senior positions with increasing responsibility, including Vice President of Marketing, Senior Director of Brand and Customer Acquisition, and Director of National Advertising—demonstrating a steady progression in leadership within the organization. She played a key role in driving enrollment, building scalable franchise marketing systems, and developing tools to support local marketing efforts.

Amy began her career at Doner Advertising in Baltimore, rising to Associate Media Director, where she gained deep expertise in media planning and strategy. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Advertising with a minor in Business from the Bellisario College of Communications at The Pennsylvania State University.

“We are delighted to welcome Amy Przywara to the Bach to Rock team. She’s very strategic and laser focused on enriching the customer experience. As Bach to Rock continues to make its mark in the music education industry, I am confident she will help boost brand awareness and support franchisees with results-oriented marketing strategies,” said Brian Gross, President of Bach to Rock.

“I am thrilled to join Bach to Rock and build on the brand’s strong foundation,” said Amy Przywara. “Parents love our fun and modern approach to music education. I look forward to supporting our franchisees as they build relationships within their communities. Bach to Rock has so much to offer and I am eager to showcase our strengths and what makes us so unique.”

