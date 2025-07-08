Chicken Salad Chick Coming to Port St. Lucie, Fl

July 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA, GA – Chicken Salad Chick announced today the opening of its restaurant in Florida. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, July 22, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, July 22 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year!*

Wednesday, July 23 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE 40oz Chick tumbler with lid and straw!**

Thursday, July 24 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Chick Cooler!***

Friday, July 25 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick tote bag!**

Saturday, July 26 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Wooden cutting board!**

Chicken Salad Chick of Port St. Lucie is owned and operated by seasoned multi-unit franchise owner, Bryan Royal. As part of his franchise group, Royal’s O.K. Lunch, Inc., Bryan currently oversees three Chicken Salad Chick locations, including restaurants in Wellington, Gainesville, and Thomasville, GA. His brother Kevin also helps manage the Thomasville and Gainesville locations. The Port St. Lucie opening marks Bryan’s fourth location, with a fifth set to open in Westlake later this year. A proud family-run business since 1929, Royal’s O.K. Lunch, Inc. spans two generations and has a deep-rooted commitment to quality and hospitality.

“I’m excited to bring the Chicken Salad Chick experience to Port St. Lucie this summer,” said Bryan Royal, franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Port St. Lucie. “My family’s journey with the brand has been nothing short of amazing. Chicken Salad Chick’s values and mission to ‘spread joy, enrich lives, and serve others’ align perfectly with our business philosophy, so we knew it was the right concept to continue growing with. We can’t wait to welcome our new guests and share what makes Chicken Salad Chick so special with them.”

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Port St. Lucie restaurant offers in-restaurant dining, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

“We’re proud to continue expanding Chicken Salad Chick’s footprint in Florida with Bryan Royal,” said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “Port St. Lucie is a bustling community known for its excellent schools and diverse retail and dining scene, which made it the ideal community to continue growing our brand in. We believe Bryan’s experience and genuine passion for Chicken Salad Chick will quickly establish the Port St. Lucie restaurant as a local favorite. We’re eager to see him bring our offerings to even more Floridians, both here and in Westlake, later this year.”

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Port St. Lucie team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Port St. Lucie, the restaurant will be raising money for Mustard Seed Ministry, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing food assistance, help with rent and utilities, and access to thrift stores and food pantries to individuals and families facing hardship in St. Lucie County.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Must download the Chicken Salad Chick app, be 16 years or older, and purchase a Chick Trio. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers.

***Guest must be 16 years or older and must purchase two large Quick Chicks. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers.

