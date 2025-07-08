DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Ogden Wins Dream Award for Residential Kitchen Under $50,000

July 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen has awarded its Ogden, Utah location the 2025 Dream Award for Residential Kitchen Under $50,000 at the company’s annual Reunion, held June 10–13 in Reno.

Designed by Li Mancini, this kitchen makeover delivered a big impact in a small space. The DreamMaker Ogden team reimagined the cramped 1960s layout—doubling the kitchen’s size, adding a new door to the backyard, and improving traffic flow by relocating the refrigerator. The result is a bright, modern kitchen with ample workspace, proving that even smaller homes can enjoy a highly functional and stylish kitchen.

“This award means so much because it celebrates what we love most—helping people get the most out of their homes,” said Nathan Coombs, Owner and General Manager of DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Ogden. “Even in a small footprint, thoughtful design can make a big difference, and we’re proud to have delivered a space that truly works for our client. We were lucky to work with such a kind and collaborative homeowner, which made the process all the more rewarding. A big thank you to our designer, Li, whose creativity brought the vision to life, and to our production team for their skill and care in making it all happen.”

The annual Reunion brings together franchisees from across the country to advance excellence in business operations, technology, marketing, and customer care — while shaping a collaborative and values-driven culture across the brand.

Doug Dwyer, President and CSO of DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen, shared, “Our Code of Values is not just something that hangs on the wall — it’s a living, breathing philosophy based on timeless principles. We conduct our business completely above-board, with honesty all the way.”

Each year, DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen reaffirms its commitment to Enhancing Lives. Improving Homes. DreamMaker is recognized for superior craftsmanship, ethical excellence, and dedication to creating beautiful, functional spaces that enrich the lives of their clients.

