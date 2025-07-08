Eric Hartlen Named Jiffy Lube International Store Manager of the Year for East Coast

July 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // Fort Lauderdale, Florida – Atlantic Coastal Enterprises is proud to announce that Eric Hartlen has been named the recipient of the 2024 President’s Performance Excellence Award.

Presented at the national Jiffy Lube convention on May 13, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas, this prestigious annual award honors the top-performing store manager on both the East and West Coasts from locations nationwide. Hartlen’s recognition marks a historic milestone – he is the first Jiffy Lube store manager ever to win the award three years in a row.

A Plantation resident and seven-year veteran of ACE Jiffy Lube, Hartlen was celebrated for his leadership, dedication to customer service, and consistently high performance in key operational areas such as revenue growth, employee retention, inventory management, and customer satisfaction.

“This is more than just an individual achievement—it’s a testament to the kind of culture Eric has cultivated at his store,” said Richard “RJ” Jennings, Director of Operations for ACE Jiffy Lube. “Thanks to Eric’s leadership, his team consistently delivers top-tier customer experiences, earning remarkable satisfaction scores year after year. He sets the standard and leads by example in every facet of store operations.”

Hartlen’s recognition also marks the sixth consecutive year an ACE Jiffy Lube manager has earned this top honor for the East Coast, underscoring the franchisee’s deep commitment to operational excellence and team development.

“This award highlights the high standards and strong culture we’ve built at ACE Jiffy Lube,” said Steve Allison, President of ACE Jiffy Lube. “Eric embodies the drive, professionalism, and customer-first mindset we strive for across all our locations. His consistent performance and dedication make him an exceptional representative of our team, and we’re proud to have him on our team.”

