Free Ice Cream for All! Friendly’s Turns 90 with a Scoop-Worthy Birthday Weekend Bash

July 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS — Free ice cream? Yes, please. Friendly’s is turning 90 and celebrating the only way it knows how: with sweet surprises, unbeatable value and a weekend-long birthday bash.

From July 18 through July 20, spanning Friendly’s Founders Day through National Ice Cream Day, guests can enjoy a variety of birthday-exclusive offers and nostalgic moments, including:

FREE Ice Cream – Guests who join the Friendly’s Fan Club Rewards program will receive a free cone or dish of Friendly’s signature ice cream on July 20th for National Ice Cream Day.

90-Cent Cones or Dishes – Not a member yet? Everyone else can still scoop up the fun with 90-cent single scoop ice cream, available in-store or to-go.

Exclusive Anniversary Sunglasses – The first 90 guests at every location will score a pair of Friendly’s 90th anniversary sunglasses on July 18th for Friendly’s Founders Day.

New Mini Scoop Collection – Sample three fan-favorite flavors in a trio of adorable mini sugar cones.

This latest celebration builds on a year of 90th anniversary fun, as Friendly’s continues to roll out old-school menu items and new innovations that reflect its rich history and enduring appeal. From our classic SuperMelt® and Fribble® to over-the-top sundaes and monthly Conehead sundaes, the brand has reconnected with longtime fans while welcoming a new generation of Friendly’s lovers.

“We’re turning 90 the only way we know how – with sweet surprises, unbeatable value, and ice cream for everyone,” said Dawn Petite, President of Friendly’s Restaurants. “This celebration is our way of saying thank you to generations of families who’ve made Friendly’s part of their story.”

For even more celebration, guests can also take the party home with a Free Birthday in a Bag – a festive kit packed with party gear like Conehead sundae hats, ice cream-themed games and decorations that make celebrating easy with a purchase of a 100-oz. Friendly’s sheet cake while supplies last.

