HomeWell Franchisee Wins the 2025 Franchise Rockstar Award from Franchise Business Review

July 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // Loveland, Colorado — Thomas Mangas has been recognized as a “Franchise Rockstar” by Franchise Business Review (FBR). Mangas was selected from hundreds of nominations across North America for his outstanding leadership, innovation, and impact across his eight territories in Northern Colorado.

“Honestly, my first reaction was, ‘I always did want to be a rock star—and now I am!’” joked Mangas. “But once I learned more about the award, I felt proud and grateful. I don’t do this work for the recognition. I do it because I believe in making exceptional home care more accessible to more people. And the real credit goes to my team—they’re the ones who make it happen.”

FBR’s Rock Stars are nominated by their respective brand’s leadership in one of eight categories for setting an admirable example in leadership, business acumen, financial and professional success, and contributing to their community. Categories included: Giving Back, Women, Millennials, Veterans, Family-Owned, “Freshmen”, Top-Performers, and Multi-Unit Owners. Mangas received the Rock Star recognition in the Multi-Unit category.

In response to this year’s winners, Eric Stites, founder & CEO of Franchise Business Review, said, “We’ve seen that most successful franchise owners demonstrate an incredibly strong work ethic, a deep passion for their businesses, and a real commitment to their communities. Our Franchise Rock Star Awards are for those who truly go above and beyond in some special way. We’re thrilled to recognize these Rock Stars as exceptional examples of achieving success within the franchise model.”

Since acquiring the business in 2020, Mangas and his team have expanded its local footprint from one to four offices and tripled sales. One key driver of that growth was his implementation of structural changes that elevated the agency’s performance and positioned it for long-term success. He shifted from a functional organization model to a leadership team structure centered on strong office directors and a Lead Care Manager.

In tandem, Mangas made a significant investment in dementia care training, sponsoring his entire care management team and liaisons to become Certified Dementia Practitioners by the end of 2024. “We wanted to establish ourselves as the go-to authority for dementia care in Colorado,” he said. “This investment in training has not only improved the quality of care but also built trust with referral partners and helped us reach more clients.”

Known for his strategic mindset and hands-on leadership, Mangas has also demonstrated a consistent drive for innovation as an owner. By using cutting-edge technology to enhance service delivery and provide families with greater peace of mind, his team continues to evolve in step with the industry’s highest standards.

“You can’t be a rock star without a great band around you,” Mangas added. “Our success is a result of the dedication of our leadership team, office staff, and over 200 caregivers who go above and beyond every day.”

In recognition of his leadership and impact, Stu Blaze, Franchise Business Consultant at HomeWell, nominated Mangas for the award.

“Thomas exemplifies what it means to lead with both vision and heart,” said Blaze. “He’s not just growing a business—he’s making a meaningful difference in his community through best-in-class home care. His ability to inspire his team, embrace innovation, and stay mission-focused is what sets him apart. He’s truly a franchise rock star in every sense.”

SOURCE HomeWell Franchising

Media Contact:

Andrew Hurst

817.203.8313

[email protected]

