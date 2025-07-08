Thryv to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Wednesday, July 30

July 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS – Thryv® Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:THRY) (“Thryv” or the “Company”), provider of the leading small business marketing and sales software platform, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, July 30, before the market opens. The release will be followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results with the investment community.

To register for this conference call, please use this link or visit Thryv’s Investor Relations website at investor.thryv.com. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. We recommend registering a day in advance or at minimum, thirty minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.thryv.com.

Downloadable files of the press release and an audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website after the live event.

About THRYV

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is the provider of the leading sales and marketing platform designed to help small businesses attract new and repeat customers. Thryv software offers SMBs everything they need to manage day-to-day operations and grow efficiently. The platform’s AI-supported marketing and business automations help business owners save time, compete, and win. More than 100K businesses globally use Thryv software to connect with customers and run and grow their business. For more information, visit www.thryv.com.

SOURCE Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Media Contact:

Julie Murphy

617.967.5426

[email protected]

