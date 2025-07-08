Wendy's Appoints Ken Cook as Interim CEO

DUBLIN, Ohio, July 8, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- The Wendy's Company today announced that Kirk Tanner, President and Chief Executive Officer, is leaving to become the President and CEO at The Hershey Company and will depart The Wendy's Company effective July 18, 2025. Wendy's Board of Directors has launched a comprehensive search process to select a permanent CEO.

The Board has appointed Ken Cook, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, as Interim CEO. Cook, who remains CFO, played a major role in developing Wendy's long-term growth strategy. Prior to joining the Company, Cook spent 20 years at United Parcel Service, Inc. in roles of increasing responsibility, including having most recently served as Head of Financial Planning and Analysis.

Art Winkleblack, Chairman of the Board, said, "Our senior leadership team has established a very clear strategic blueprint for growth and is already beginning to execute on this strategy. We are grateful to Ken for accepting the role of interim CEO and have the utmost confidence in him and the senior leadership team to lead the Company and to continue to execute on our growth plan."

"I look forward to executing on the strategic priorities we shared at our Investor Day: providing fresh, famous food, delivering an exceptional customer experience, and accelerating global net unit growth," said Cook. "We have a strong team and the right strategy in place to create value for our customers, franchisees, employees and shareholders."

Winkleblack added, "We understand Kirk's decision to return to the consumer-packaged goods industry and wish him well in leading Hershey."

"It has been a privilege to lead Wendy's, an iconic brand, and I leave with a sense of gratitude for our employees and franchisees who make the Company a truly special place," said Tanner.

In addition, the Company announced that Bradley G. Peltz has been elected to serve as a director of the Company and will replace Matthew H. Peltz, who has resigned from the Board, effective today, to devote more time to his other commitments. Winkleblack said, "We are grateful to Matt for his many contributions to Wendy's over the years. We have made tremendous progress as a brand since Matt joined the Board, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors." Winkleblack also said, "We are excited to have Brad join our Board. Brad is a Managing Director of Yellow Cab Holdings, a Wendy's franchisee with restaurants in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. His creativity and connection to our customers and franchise community will provide valuable insights to Wendy's."

