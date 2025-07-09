AtWork Opens Newest Location in Greater Seattle Area

July 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // SEATTLE–AtWork® has opened its newest location in Kent, Washington, near Kaibara Park and the Kent Library. This grand opening will mark AtWork’s third location in the state.

AtWork Seattle Southwest is locally owned by Jesus Shankar who has lived in the area for more than three decades. With a professional background in technology, his career includes experience at several Seattle-based technology companies including Microsoft, before deciding to pursue business ownership for himself.

“Seattle is well-known as a hub for technology professionals and innovative companies, making it the perfect city for a new AtWork location,” said Shankar. “We see significant potential in serving this well-established market and are excited to support the staffing needs of other rapidly growing industries in the area. Our goal is to be the trusted partner for job seekers, whether they are looking for temporary or permanent opportunities, and for businesses in need of qualified, skilled candidates to drive their growth.”

“We’re proud to expand our presence in Seattle and provide a common place for both job seekers and growing businesses to turn for staffing solutions,” said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork. “AtWork Seattle Southwest will serve as a key resource to help employees thrive, businesses prosper and communities flourish. Jesus is the perfect partner to champion our mission and be a servant leader in the southwest Seattle community.”

