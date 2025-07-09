Broken Yolk Café Signs 4-Unit Deal for Los Angeles County

Family of Hospitality Veterans to Introduce Beloved Brunch Brand to New LA Markets

Multi-Unit Deal Signals Northward Expansion for Broken Yolk Café in California

July 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES COUNTY – Broken Yolk Café, a category-leading franchise in the breakfast and brunch space, has announced their latest multi-unit development deal, which will introduce four cafe locations to Southeast Los Angeles County. The first location, which is tentatively set to open in the first quarter of 2026, will debut in Downey at 8224 Firestone Blvd.

Brothers John, Bryant and Jason Corona have partnered with their father, Juan Corona, and uncle, Saul DeLa Rosa, to build on their family’s long-standing legacy of hospitality and service in the community. Juan, who was the first-ever franchisee to join El Pollo Loco in 1981, instilled an entrepreneurial spirit in his sons, who are also multi-unit operators with Movita Juice Bar. Broken Yolk Cafe will mark their first endeavor in the full-service restaurant category.

“Our family had the opportunity to dine in at one of Broken Yolk Cafe’s Las Vegas locations not too long ago, and the experience left a lasting impression. The food was incredible, the hospitality was infectious, and after getting to meet the brand’s President for ourselves, it was clear the leadership and direction of the franchise were second to none,” John Corona shared. “Coming from the hospitality space ourselves, our interest in becoming a part of the Broken Yolk family was immediately piqued.”

Broken Yolk Cafe’s franchise opportunity has now taken root in Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, and Texas; bringing it to a systemwide total of 41 locations. The Corona’s four-unit agreement will be the first to introduce the breakfast concept to the Los Angeles area: marking a significant milestone in itself, as the brand continues to focus on northward expansion in its home state.

“Even as Broken Yolk stretches its roots across the American Southwest, it’s wonderful to watch as our brand continues to grow more prominent right here at home in Southern California,” said John Gelastopoulos, President of Broken Yolk Cafe. “Juan’s family understands what it means to lead with a people-first mentality, and will be excellent partners in sharing our ‘Brunch on the Sunnyside’ mantra with new communities along the West Coast.”

About the Broken Yolk Café

Since making its Pacific Beach debut back in 1979, Broken Yolk Café has grown to become a leading franchise in the restaurant industry’s breakfast and lunch category, with 41 locations across the country. Known for its scratch-made ingredients, generous portion sizes, and inviting atmosphere, Broken Yolk Café prides itself on creating unique and lasting experiences for families, friends, and foodies wanting to enjoy life on the sunnyside. For more information on the brand’s franchise opportunities, please take a moment to visit https://www.thebrokenyolkcafe.com/franchising/.

