Caring Senior Service of Brazoria County, Texas, owners named as Franchise Business Review Rock Stars

July 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Caring Senior Service is pleased to announce that Caring Senior Service of Brazoria County, Texas, owners Mike and Adie Walls have been honored as 2025 Franchise Rock Stars by research firm Franchise Business Review.

“At Caring, we have always known that Mike and Adie provide their clients with the type of service that wins awards, and we’re honored that Franchise Business Review also recognizes their dedication,” said Caring Senior Service founder and CEO Jeff Salter. “Being named an FBR Rock Star shows that they go above and beyond their mission to provide the Lake Jackson area with quality senior care. In addition to the traditional caregiving their location provides, they have also embraced innovative, AI-driven tools that help them enhance the already stellar level of client care they provide. They are truly rock stars in anticipating their clients’ needs and meeting those challenges.”

Salter said the couple’s concern about their clients isn’t limited to any routine schedule. After Hurricane Beryl hit eastern Texas in July 2024, the Wallses had boots on the ground making sure their clients and caregivers had plans in place, even moving one into a personal care home with a generator. They also mobilized a team to cut trees and fix electrical issues and coordinated caregivers to help check on clients.

The Franchise Rock Stars were nominated by their franchise brand’s leadership in one of eight categories as franchisees who set admirable examples when it comes to leadership, business acumen, financial and professional success, and contributing to their community. Categories include Giving Back, Women, Millennials, Veterans, Family-Owned, “Freshmen,” Top Performers, and Multi-Unit Owners.

“There are so many stories of inspiring franchise owners who are living their dreams of successful business ownership. Each franchisee brings unique abilities, values, and skills to their franchise brand,” said Eric Stites, founder & CEO of Franchise Business Review. “We’ve seen that most successful franchise owners demonstrate an incredibly strong work ethic, a deep passion for their businesses, and a real commitment to their communities. Our Franchise Rock Star Awards are for those who truly go above and beyond in some special way. We’re thrilled to recognize these Rock Stars as exceptional examples of achieving success within the franchise model.”

Mike Walls first became a part of the Caring Senior Service team as its franchise development manager in 2009, but by 2014, the couple had decided to open Caring Senior Service of Brazoria County after they struggled to find quality senior care for a family member.

“We are humbled to be chosen as rock stars,” Adie Walls said. “While Mike had already worked in senior care for several years, I didn’t become actively involved until my grandfather was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. As I learned more about the senior care industry and Caring’s franchise system, my original goal to find quality care for my grandfather expanded to include the entire local community. We’re thrilled to be recognized for our efforts.”

Mike Walls said that Caring Senior Service has always provided the couple with the tools they need to thrive in the industry.

“Without the educational and technical support of the Caring team, we wouldn’t be where we are today, and we are truly thankful for their leadership,” he said. “Adie and I will continue to seek ways to provide the Lake Jackson area with the GreatCare® our clients and their families deserve.”

