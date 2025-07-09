Club Pilates Celebrates First Film Collaboration with Disney’s Freakier Friday

July 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. – Club Pilates is thrilled to announce its first ever collaboration with Disney in celebration of the theatrical release Freakier Friday, which is set to hit theaters on August 8th. Inspired by the film’s themes of self-discovery, transformation, and fresh perspective, Club Pilates’ new campaign will invite both members and prospects to “come as you are and leave as who you’re becoming.”

Starting July 8th, Club Pilates participants will have the chance to experience an in-studio campaign, which brings the dynamic energy of the movie to the Reformer! Select studios nationwide will host special Flip Your Friday-themed classes designed to help members transform into the best version of themselves, both physically and mentally. These uniquely programmed classes will be offered on Friday, July 11th.

Along with the in-studio campaign, the brand is offering:

‘Flip Your Friday’ Sweepstakes: Both non-members and Club Pilates members who register for and attend a “Freakier Friday” themed class, at participating studios, on July 11, 2025 will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win* a fabulous grand prize – two tickets for the winner and a guest to attend the Freakier Friday world premiere in Los Angeles, California, along with airfare and hotel accommodations.

Freakier Friday Influencer Experience: Disney and Club Pilates will host a group of Content Creators for a themed class in Los Angeles.

Premier Activation: Club Pilates will have an experiential activation at the premiere, allowing attendees to experience the brands’ paired collaboration.

“We are so honored to come together with Disney, an iconic brand that inspires transformation and connection,” said Tianna Strateman, President of Club Pilates. “This collaboration was a natural fit as Freakier Friday is a cinematic event that crosses generations, much like our low-impact Reformer workouts. The film’s message of embracing change and looking at the world through a new perspective reflects what we see in our studios on a daily basis – lives being transformed through mindful, intentional movement.

The Club Pilates’ Freakier Friday campaign will be active in studios leading up to the film’s release in participating studios.

