Currito Accelerates Growth Unveiling Six New Development Deals

July 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // Cincinnati, OH – Currito is thrilled to announce its expansion with six newly signed development deals in markets across the U.S. The brand recently secured a three-unit area development agreement in the Newark, DE area, has added on two new units to an existing single unit deal in Dayton, OH and is set to open new locations in Murfreesboro, TN, Louisville and Bowling Green, KY, as well as Evansville, IN.

These newly signed deals are a step forward for Currito as the brand continues to grow their presence, with the upcoming locations marking the brand’s entrance into Tennessee, Indiana and Delaware for the first time. The Louisville and Dayton locations are anticipated to open between Q4 of 2025 and Q1 of 2026, while the preliminary Delaware location and Evansville restaurant will open in Q2 of 2026. Currito’s streamlined operations along with their fresh, customizable menu of salads, grain bowls, smoothies and more, has set these franchisees up for success as they introduce these new communities to the brand.

Jesal Patel, a young entrepreneur and multi-unit franchisee, will lead development for the new locations in Bowling Green, KY and Evansville, IN. His expansion with Currito underscores the brand’s growing momentum among multi-unit operators who are focused on long-term scalability.

“What drew me to Currito was the simplicity of operations and how aligned the brand is with the future of fast casual health-conscious food, streamlined tech, and a real focus on people,” said Patel. “I believe in Currito so much that I have even introduced others who were interested in franchising to the brand so they could learn more. Like me, they were immediately impressed and have since begun their own journey within the system. I’m excited to bring the brand to communities that are truly ready for something fresh and to see the positive impact I’m able to make.”

The Murfreesboro and Delaware developments are also being driven by close-knit partners who share Patel’s enthusiasm for the brand and its values. The new partners, connected through long-standing personal and professional ties with Patel, reflect a growing network of franchisees united by a shared belief in Currito’s mission and growth potential.

“We’re thrilled to see Currito continue to gain traction in new markets across the country,” said John Lanni, co-founder of Currito. “The momentum we’re building in places like Delaware, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Indiana is a reflection of the incredible franchise partners like Patel, that we’re bringing into our system; entrepreneurs who believe in our mission to make healthy, globally inspired food more accessible. This is an exciting next chapter for Currito, and we’re just getting started.”

Founded in 2005 by brothers Joe and John Lanni, Currito was created to bring fresh, globally inspired meals to the fast-casual space. Using nutritious, locally sourced ingredients, the brand appeals to consumers seeking delicious, healthy options.

SOURCE Currito

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.