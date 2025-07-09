Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands to Georgia’s Mid-South Region

July 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // AUGUSTA, GA – Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services has grown in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local Evans resident Jeanine Lewis Canales and her husband Juan have opened a new territory called the Mid-South Georgia region which will span to include counties across Middle and South Georgia. Opening this summer, the Augusta location will serve as the flagship for the region, covering Richmond, Columbia, McDuffie, Burke, Baldwin, and Putnam counties.

Jeanine, a seasoned executive marketer and Augusta native, continues to embody the values instilled in her by both her family and the community that shaped her. She fondly recalls accompanying her grandmother to deliver Meals on Wheels to local seniors—an early experience that sparked a lifelong appreciation for service and connection. After decades leading marketing initiatives for iconic brands like Coca-Cola and Bumble Bee Foods, Jeanine returned to Augusta with her husband and young son to care for her mother. In doing so, she recognized a deeper need in the community for compassionate, dignified care for seniors. Motivated by purpose and guided by her personal values, she chose to channel her leadership and marketing expertise into launching a business dedicated to meeting that need with kindness and integrity.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that more than 20% of Georgia’s population will be 60 or older by the year 2030, an increase of almost 34% from 2012. In fact, In Georgia, the senior population grew by 15.7% between 2020 and 2024— the 10th highest in the country. This significant change in demographics is a clarion call to serve the senior community differently and better than ever before, said Canales. “Seniors Helping Seniors® business model presents the opportunity to create real impact by keeping active and less active seniors connected. This connection thereby supports less active seniors by allowing them to age in place: in their own homes and on their terms. For me, it's not just a business; it’s a values-based movement to catalyze kindness.”

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Georgia with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new Mid-South Georgia territory will mark the ninth territory in the state and will open its initial phase serving the communities throughout Richmond, Columbia, Burke, McDuffie, Baldwin and Putnam Counties.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring mature caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

