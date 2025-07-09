SYNERGY HomeCare Expands Into Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley

July 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // Tempe, Ariz. – SYNERGY® HomeCare has announced its newest location based in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, SYNERGY HomeCare in Winchester.

The company is owned and operated by Mike Sheblak, who has nearly 30 years of experience managing technical systems in the healthcare and financial industries, as well as a background in hospitality.

Headquartered at 156 Fort Collier Road Suite 1 in Winchester, the company assists residents throughout Winchester, Front Royal, Clear Brook, Cross Junction, Gore, Middletown, Stephens City, Stephenson, and White Post with a wide variety of non-medical, in-home care services, from companion care to personal care and respite care.

Mike frequently noticed the growing need for these services throughout Winchester city and Frederick and Warren counties, particularly among Baby Boomers. U.S. Census statistics show that 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every day and that by 2030, there will be more than 70 million people over 65. According to the AARP, over 80% of this demographic reports wanting to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

As an applied math and computer science graduate, Mike’s early career was very technically oriented. He spent time optimizing point-of-sale systems, directing quality assurance for major corporations inside and outside of America, and leading teams through large-scale implementation of innovative technologies in healthcare and finance.

Mike later shifted his focus toward the home care industry when he became responsible for directing the care of his older parents, both of whom live in Europe. Suddenly, Mike was juggling his full-time career with the full-time responsibilities of making sure his loved ones were being taken care of. With distance also playing a major factor in his caregiving relationship with his parents, Mike was forced to look for trusted outside help to manage his parents’ needs. Once he realized how difficult it was to find a trusted care provider he could rely on, he decided to become one himself.

“It’s incredibly important for those who are aging or dealing with health issues to have access to trusted, comforting assistance in the familiarity of their own homes,” said Mike. “My experience with my family has opened my eyes to the reality behind how difficult it is for many people to find that help. My goal is to be the accessible, peace of mind provider that families can safely rely on when they need help preserving the well-being of a loved one.”

Almost 20% of residents in Winchester City and Frederick and Warren counties are currently over the age of 65, higher than the national average. This significant population of older residents often needs to rely on caregivers for additional assistance cooking, shopping, running errands, doing light housekeeping or going for walks. Some even require personal care, such as help with bathing, dressing or using the toilet.

“Being able to make a positive impact in someone’s life is priceless, regardless of how big or small the ask is,” said Mike. “My past career in IT has served as proof that even the smallest issue can become a major problem down the road if not properly addressed. For that reason, both myself and my team of caregivers promise to fully commit ourselves to providing meticulously individualized, quality care.”

SOURCE SYNERGY HomeCare

