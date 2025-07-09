The Century 21 Brand Continues to Expand Its Footprint Along Utah’s Wasatch Range

July 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // KAYSVILLE, Utah – Century 21 Real Estate LLC is continuing to fortify its brand’s presence along Utah’s Wasatch Range with the affiliation of Edge Real Estate in Kaysville.

The brokerage was founded two years ago by current broker/owner Tiffany Kennard, who is also joined in leadership by her son, Taylor Kennard. Tiffany was first introduced to real estate in 2014 by her husband, Gregory, who worked as a general contractor and showed her the ropes in flipping properties. Tiffany’s initial decision to join the real estate industry was fueled by a desire to work alongside her husband and maximize their family investments, however, Tiffany’s new position quickly became her passion. She immediately discovered her natural ability to connect with clients and soon became fully devoted to leveraging her creativity, attention to detail, and commitment to service to help fellow Utah residents find their dream homes. Taylor decided to join his mother in the family business after spending his early post-graduate years working as a financial advisor.

The Kennards are joined at their firm by several independent sales professionals who live in different areas throughout the state, allowing the firm to provide residential real estate assistance across every region of Utah.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Edges, the Kennards and their independent sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching.

“Our vision is to build a strong, statewide business that fosters collaboration, innovation, and excellence in every market we serve,” said Tiffany. “The support and credibility that come with being part of a brand as well-established and internationally recognized as the CENTURY 21® brand provides significant value and confidence to every member of our firm. We fully believe that the brand will help us deliver elevated marketing, broader exposure, and a higher level of service that sets us—and our clients—apart in an incredibly competitive market.”

The deciding factor behind the Kennards’ affiliation was the enhanced localized support that they and their affiliated agents will now be able to provide for their clients throughout the state. The firm is largely defined by its reputation for providing professionally informed guidance, around-the-clock support, and highly personalized solutions tailored to every market they serve. With the centralized technology stack offered by the brand, international name recognition, and the latest tools in the real estate industry, Tiffany, Taylor, and their independent agents can double down on what they already do best.

“We are deeply committed to supporting our community through our work in real estate and through our charitable involvement,” said Taylor. “Whether we’re working around the clock to help someone transform their dream home, or we’re donating time and money to the development of our local youth programs, we’re always at our happiest when we’re doing good for others.”

The firm’s headquarters in Kaysville is located roughly 30 minutes north of the state capital, Salt Lake City. Situated squarely in the middle of the Wasatch Front, Utah’s most populous area, the city is only a short commute away from the state’s largest employment and entertainment hub. With a blend of rural and suburban living, as well as plenty of major resorts and outdoor recreational hotspots located nearby, Kaysville is perfect for families looking for a quiet lifestyle with plenty of things to do, only a short drive away.

“Utah continues to be one of the most attractive destinations in the country for families, young professionals, and businesses alike,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “As the popularity of the state continues to grow, it becomes increasingly important for the CENTURY 21® brand to be represented by local leaders known for both exceptional client service and deep, interpersonal knowledge of Utah’s culture. We’re incredibly lucky to welcome aboard the Kennards and their independent agents, and we hope to help position them for even greater success across the state.”

