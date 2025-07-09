Where Great Coaches Are Made: D1 Training Hosts Elite National Summit with Manning Passing Academy

July 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE – D1 Training once again proved its commitment to franchisee success by investing in their most powerful asset: their people. More than 150 coaches, general managers, franchise owners, and home office leaders gathered in New Orleans for the annual D1 Coach Summit, held in tandem with the prestigious Manning Passing Academy (MPA) – hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning.

Representatives from more than 50 D1 locations came together for elite-level training, inspiration, and connection – all with the purpose of strengthening the D1 system and further impacting the lives of athletes they serve.

“For us, performance starts with people,” said Will Bartholomew, CEO of D1 Training. “We know that if we help our franchisees invest in their coaches, we help drive stronger performance and our athletes thrive. That’s what the D1 Coach Summit is all about.”

For the 16th consecutive year, D1 Training was honored to lead the official on-field warmup for the Manning Passing Academy, which hosted 1,400+ youth football players and 40+ of the country’s top college quarterbacks, including Arch Manning, LaNorris Sellers, and Cade Klubnik. D1’s presence at the MPA – surrounded by NFL coaches, general managers, and media – demonstrates the brand’s high-caliber approach to training and athlete development.

“We love having D1 Training out to Manning Passing Academy to lead warmups for our athletes,” said MPA patriarch Archie Manning. “It sets the tone for the camp.”

The Summit included hands-on workshops, breakout sessions, and powerful keynotes from industry leaders who have both shaped and been shaped by D1 Training:

Kurt Hester, Director of Strength and Performance at the University of Houston and former D1 National Director of Training, shared a deeply moving session on perseverance as he continues his fight against Stage 4 cancer.

Donald Scott, two-time Olympic triple jumper and coach at D1 Gainesville, helped lead sprint and speed drills at MPA and shared his athletic journey: “This was my first D1 Coach Summit, and I learned a lot about the brand and from my fellow coaches. It was great to be able to share my athletic journey too.”

Clif Marshall, renowned performance coach and former Indiana Basketball Director of Athletic Performance, shared his journey and impact, and was deeply inspired by the Summit: “The D1 Coach Summit had a great impact on me because I got to meet a legend in our profession – Kurt Hester. I love how he coaches with an eternal mindset.”

As part of D1’s commitment to celebrating excellence systemwide, the event also included an awards ceremony held at the New Orleans Saints practice facility. The awards recognize standout coaches and locations across the country.

