Grasons Opens Location in Dakota County, MN

FARMINGTON, MN – Grasons announced today the opening of its newest location, Grasons of Dakota County, MN serving Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Lakeville, Rosemount and surrounding communities. Based in Farmington, Grasons of Dakota County offers professional estate sale services to individuals and families navigating significant life transitions with compassion and expertise.

The franchise is owned and operated by lifelong Minnesota resident Mike Harms, who brings a successful career in technology and a natural aptitude for problem-solving to his new venture. His personal experiences supporting loved ones through major life transitions have provided him with a deep understanding of the emotional and logistical challenges families face when downsizing or liquidating estates.

“After years contributing to the growth of other companies, I’m excited to build something of my own that directly serves the Dakota County community,” said Mike Harms. “My goal is to deliver efficient, professional, and empathetic estate sale services that help individuals and families navigate life’s changes with confidence and care.”

Grasons of Dakota County, MN offers a full range of estate sale and business liquidation services, from valuation to sale organization and management. The team delivers professional and personal support throughout the often emotional estate liquidation process, ensuring clear communication and a seamless experience from start to finish.

