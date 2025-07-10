HTeao to Open First Arizona Location in Glendale

July 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // Glendale, AZ - HTeaO is bringing its beverages to Arizona with the opening of its first location in Glendale. Scheduled to open on Saturday, July 19, the store will be located in the Westgate Entertainment District, marking the brand’s debut in the Grand Canyon State.

Known for its commitment to quality and convenience, each HTeaO offers 20+ meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, all made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients.

“We have received a number of requests to bring HTeaO to Arizona, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally make it happen,” said Shane Clark, Chief Development Officer of HTeaO. “With Arizona’s beautiful, warm weather and strong sense of community, we’re confident HTeaO will become a local favorite for years to come. We are proud to partner with a passionate group of franchisees who are just as committed to our mission of ‘Brewing Purpose’ in every neighborhood we serve.”

The Glendale location is owned by TZONA, LLC, a franchise group made up of six dedicated partners: Kelby and Amber Friemel (husband and wife), Cody and Mike Herrick (son and father), Dylan and Henry Ito (son and father), and Justin “JT” Turner, who also serves as the local operator. Together, the group brings deep business experience and a shared passion for community building across Arizona.

“Our TEAm is incredibly grateful for the support we’ve already received from the Glendale community,” said local HTeaO Owner/Operator Justin “JT” Turner. “We’re proud to bring a family-friendly environment and the freshest beverages to the neighborhood, and even more proud that this is just the beginning. HTeaO is building lasting relationships through great taste, local partnerships, and community-focused experiences.”

“As Glendale continues to grow, we still remember our small-town origins,” said Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers. “We’re proud to welcome them to our community and excited to host their westernmost location.”

To celebrate their grand opening on Saturday, July 19, HTeaO invites guests to indulge in free cups of tea from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. As an added bonus, the first 250 customers will receive limited-edition HTeaO t-shirts and custom HTeaO Glendale stickers while supplies last.

To add to the celebration, guests can enjoy happy hour pricing, featuring buy one, get one free cups of tea on July 19 and 20, and half-priced gallons of tea from July 19–26. Coffee lovers can also take advantage of a buy one, get one for 50% off on all coffee sizes from July 25–27.

HTeaO is on a mission to refresh the nation.

