Local Career Coach, Entrepreneur Opens AtWork in Richmond to Help Close Workforce Gaps, Fuel Innovation

July 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // RICHMOND, Va. – AtWork® has opened its newest location in Richmond, a short distance from A.M. Davis Elementary School.

AtWork Richmond South is locally owned by Chamise Bellamy, a seasoned career coach and marketing professional. Bellamy’s unique career trajectory, including roles at Capital One, CarMax, CNN, Altria, McKesson and Washington Speakers Bureau, has given her valuable insight into both sides of the hiring process. She knows firsthand how difficult it can be for talented candidates to market themselves effectively, and how costly it is for businesses to recruit and retain the right people.

“This business was truly birthed from my passion for helping people change their circumstances,” said Bellamy. “As a female leading a minority-owned business with a corporate background, I understand the challenges individuals encounter when seeking quality job opportunities. You do not have to walk through our doors with it all figured out. If you have the desire and the ambition, myself and our team of skilled recruiters will help you get there.”

“We are proud to open our doors in the Richmond area and provide a common place for both job seekers and growing businesses to turn for staffing solutions,” said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork. “Chamise is the perfect partner to champion our mission and bring more people into the workforce to meet the needs of Richmond’s growing economy.”

