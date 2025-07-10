Mountain Mike’s Pizza Tennessee Debut in Nashville Area

July 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. – Mountain Mike’s Pizza is heading to Tennessee with a new multi-unit deal for the Nashville metropolitan area. The Tennessee deal will bring Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!® to the southern Nashville metropolitan area was inked with Nashville Pizza Partners LLC, owned by multi-brand franchisees Jordan and Jerry Nari and Gary and Sandra Mitchell. With a diverse culture and an array of family-focused communities, the Nashville area is an ideal market for Mountain Mike’s Pizza. The first restaurant is expected to open in Nolensville in 2026.

“Mountain Mike’s has earned a reputation as a go-to destination for families, sports fans and pizza lovers seeking high-quality meals in a welcoming environment, and we are thrilled to bring our community-first dining experience to Tennessee,” said Jim Metevier, CEO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. "New franchise partners like the Naris and Mitchells are embodying our brand values and successfully delivering our family-friendly dining experience to the many neighborhoods communities hungry for Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!”

Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way guests remember — handmade and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, catering, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always rely on Mountain Mike’s to deliver quality, freshness, flavor and value. In addition to an impressive lineup of amazing specialty pizzas, the Mountain Mike’s menu features a weekday all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar lunch buffet, bone-in and boneless oven-roasted chicken wings, Mountain Fries®, signature Garlic Not-Knots®, a variety of desserts and a selection of soft drinks, beer and wine.

SOURCE Mountain Mike’s Pizza

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.