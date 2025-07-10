Proforma Expands Suite of Business Success Software with ProMatch™

July 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // TAMPA, Fla. – Proforma has officially launched ProMatch™. This software uses a strategic process, powered by technology, to screen and match acquisition and Sales Professional candidates with Proforma Distributor Owners to ensure the highest probability of success for all parties involved.

"The launch of ProMatch™ marks a pivotal moment in our journey,” said Brian Carothers, Chief Information Officer at Proforma. “By harnessing the power of technology, we're enabling our Owners to expand their networks, thrive in a dynamic marketplace, and drive business success.

ProMatch™ uses sophisticated algorithms and a user-friendly interface to streamline the process of identifying and engaging qualified individuals. Acquisition candidates and Sales Professionals are screened based on key criteria, including location, experience level, and many other relevant factors. This intentional approach maximizes success by ensuring a strong alignment between potential team members and Proforma Distributor Owners.

“Our team has worked diligently to create a solution that leverages data-driven insights to facilitate meaningful connections and growth opportunities for our Network,” said Hanna Roney, Product Manager at Proforma. "At Proforma, we have some of the most brilliant minds working to provide the best solutions for our Distributor Network, and it's through their ingenuity that we've developed this software."

ProMatch™ stands as a testament to the company's dedication to innovation and excellence. With its cutting-edge features and unparalleled functionality, ProMatch™ is poised to revolutionize the way Proforma Owners achieve new levels of success.

Mike Goebel, Distributor Owner of Proforma One Marketing and President of the Owner Advisory Counsel, recently welcomed a new team member who was aligned through the ProMatch™ software. “ProMatch™ has already been a game-changer for our growth strategy and overall business,” said Goebel. “The intelligence-driven approach empowers me to grow my network strategically and accomplish my goals much more quickly. I'm excited about the opportunities this technology gives us to continue to achieve unrivaled success in an ever-evolving marketplace.”

SOURCE Proforma

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.