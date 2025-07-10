Wings Etc. Unleashes the Big Flavor Dipper™ for “Deeper Dipping” of Its Fast-Moving, Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich Lineup

July 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Wings Etc. Grill & Pub is excited to introduce the Big Flavor Dipper™, a new 6-ounce wide-mouth cup giving guests a chance to “dip deeper” into any of Wings Etc.’s 22 flavorful sauces or dips. Wings Etc. is testing the Big Flavor Dipper as part of an overall strategy to increase awareness for its successful hand-breaded chicken sandwich lineup, which rolled out system-wide in May.

For a limited time, every hand-breaded chicken sandwich meal includes a free 6-ounce Big Flavor Dipper. The LTO promotional creative features an all-new dip flavor: Parmesan-Garlic Ranch, but guests can choose their favorite Wings Etc. sauce or dip to personalize the meal.

“The Big Flavor Dipper’s contour and size address growing customer demand for dunking sandwiches and burgers to achieve more ‘Big Flavor’ in every bite,” said Wings Etc. CEO Rob Hensmann. “We see our new ‘Big Flavor Dipper’ as the ultimate delivery vehicle for enhancing the entire eating experience.”

This limited-time “Free Big Flavor Dipper with any Chicken Sandwich Meal” offer will be available at Wings Etc. locations in Cape Girardeau, Dexter and Jackson, Missouri, as well as in Boiling Springs, South Carolina, from July 14 through October 8, 2025. As a stand-alone purchase apart from the promotion, the Wings Etc. 6-ounce Big Flavor Dipper will sell for $2.99 in market tests.

SOURCE Wings Etc. Grill & Pub

###

