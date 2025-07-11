AtWork Franchisee Named 2025 Franchise Rockstar by Franchise Business Review

July 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // SACRAMENTO, Calif. – AtWork® is thrilled to announce that California franchise owner Josephine Suryono is a 2025 Franchise Business Review Franchise Rockstar in the women’s category.

Suryono was chosen from hundreds of nominees for the second time, having also received the Rockstar title in 2021. She owns and operates AtWork locations in Sacramento and Roseville, California.

“AtWork is honored to have franchise owners like Josephine who lead with heart and hustle,” said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork. “She is incredibly deserving of this honor as she embodies what franchising is all about: creating impact, empowering people, and building something greater than herself.”

An immigrant from Surabaya, Indonesia, Josephine’s journey to business ownership is rooted in resilience, innovation, and a sense of purpose. After a successful corporate career in engineering and business analysis, she transitioned to entrepreneurship in 2007, opening her first franchise, and then opened her first AtWork office in 2017.

“Entrepreneurship was always a dream of mine, but I wanted to build something more than just being profitable; I wanted to build something meaningful where I could make a difference in people’s lives,” said Suryono.

Her Roseville office led the AtWork franchise system in revenue and gross profit in 2024, working with more than 40 businesses to provide staffing solutions in the light manufacturing, IT, engineering, and administrative sectors. Despite the competitive market, Josephine has never lost a client, a testament to her dedication to building relationships and providing personalized service.

“We do not throw spaghetti at a wall,” said Suryono. “We spend time building relationships with our clients to truly become an extension of their offices and provide them with the best candidates.”

AtWork Sacramento and Roseville’s day-to-day operations are fully led by an all-women team. While Josephine’s husband supports the company in a back-office CFO role, leadership, strategy, and execution are driven entirely by this talented female team — something they take great pride in.

Her offices regularly partner with nonprofits that support refugee populations and provide placement services during layoffs. She is known for going above and beyond by coaching job seekers, advocating for workplace accommodations, and connecting candidates to roles that improve their quality of life.

Beyond the Sacramento metro area, Suryono mentors fellow AtWork franchise owners and contributes to the franchise system’s innovation through the sharing of best practices and the early adoption of new initiatives.

