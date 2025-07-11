Beans & Brews Coffee House Launches New Protein Coffee Line July 10th

July 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Beans & Brews Coffeehouse is blending the power of protein with the rich taste of its signature coffee in an all-new, function-forward beverage launch that will be part of their permanent menu.

Popular Protein Coffee Trend

Beginning Thursday, July 10, customers nationwide can enjoy the brand’s Protein Coffee Line, featuring the same High-Altitude Roasted beans that define its espresso-based beverages, offering an energy boost in four bold flavors.

New Protein Coffee Beverages Include:

Power Vanilla – Smooth and classic with a creamy vanilla finish

Buff Mr. B’s – A protein twist on a Beans & Brews favorite

Caramel Charger – Rich caramel with an energizing kick

Mighty Matcha – A vibrant matcha latte with added protein power

Crafted to meet the growing demand for beverages with functional benefits, the new drinks are made with a creamy, dairy-based protein milk, not powder, allowing for seamless preparation and a smooth, satisfying texture. Available in hot or iced, the new lineup delivers flavor and nutrition at the same high quality that Beans & Brews is known for.

“We knew we wanted a product that could do it all—work hot or cold, taste amazing, and target those who are seeking a delicious coffee with health benefits,” said Chef Becca McIntyre, Vice President of Culinary and Supply Chain at Beans & Brews. “This new lineup is a great option for guests looking for something refreshing, satisfying and supportive of their wellness goals.”

Beans & Brews first tested the line in three of their Utah locations earlier this year and received an enthusiastic response, especially among Gen Z consumers and on-the-go moms seeking easy, protein-packed alternatives to traditional meals.

“Introducing new specialty beverages like protein coffee gives our franchisees powerful tools to attract new guests and drive incremental sales,” said Doug Willmarth, CEO of Beans & Brews Coffeehouse. “Our customers want coffee that works harder for them. Our new protein coffees add functional benefits to their favorite drinks. It’s a natural step forward.”

With this latest launch, the brand is staking its claim in the growing protein coffee category, delivering both comfort and functionality in every cup. The launch reflects Beans & Brews' commitment to menu innovation without losing sight of its loyal core audience.

