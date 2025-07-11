David Dunsmuir Joins Surv Franchisor, LLC as New President

July 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // Cincinnati, OH — SURV Franchisor, LLC is poised for growth under the leadership of its new president, David Dunsmuir.

Dunsmuir, a powerhouse executive known for his stellar track record in operating some of the nation’s largest residential services companies, aims to expand the SURV footprint to homeowners across the country and continue the brand’s commitment to providing top-quality home services solutions. His experience and vision are expected to drive innovation and strengthen SURV’s position as a trusted name in the industry.

Founded in Newport Rhode Island in 2010 as Rent Sons by Pat Brown—who had worked his way through college helping neighbors with odd jobs—the company later rebranded as SURV. SURV connects a trained workforce with homeowners in need of home services. From yard work to junk removal and even local moving services, SURV provides clients with necessary assistance to maintain a home, all while supporting the communities it serves by partnering with local talent.

“SURV is entering a pivotal period as a company, and I’m honored to join SURV Franchisor, LLC as Brand President,” said David Dunsmuir, President of SURV. “This is an exciting opportunity to build on the company’s strong foundation and lead the brand as we scale nationally while maintaining the quality and customer care that built SURV’s reputation. With my career rooted in home improvement and remodeling at brands like Home Depot, ReBath and Lumber Liquidators, I look forward to working with the talented team at SURV and applying my personal expertise to enhance the customer experience and deliver exceptional value across all of our services.”

Before stepping into his role at SURV, Dunsmuir served as an advisor to the brand, giving him deep insight into its business operations, profitability and growth strategies. With his extensive background in the home services industry, Dunsmuir brings valuable perspective to his new position, where he’ll uphold his longstanding commitment to customer service and service-oriented leadership.

“We are thrilled to welcome David Dunsmuir to the SURV family,” said Glee McAnanly, CEO of Cornerstone Franchising Brands, parent company of SURV Franchisor, LLC. “David’s deep industry knowledge, leadership acumen and customer-focused approach align perfectly with our mission. We are confident that his guidance will accelerate our growth and reinforce our commitment to excellence.”

