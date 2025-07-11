Feng Cha Appoints Franchise Development Agency

July 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS – Feng Cha has named Champion as its official franchise development agency of record, effective immediately.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Champion,” said Johnny Gao, co-founder and co-CEO for Feng Cha. “Their track record in franchise marketing, creativity and deep industry relationships makes them an ideal extension of our team.”

“Feng Cha has carved out a strong identity in the booming boba space,” said Eric Spiritas, Principal at Champion. “We take great pride in partnering with brands that have heart, vision and strong leadership — and Feng Cha delivers on all three. We’re excited to help amplify their story and connect them with their next generation of franchisees.”

SOURCE Feng Cha

