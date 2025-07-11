Hot Head Burritos Names Champion as Agency of Record for Franchise Development and Public Relations

July 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // DAYTON, Ohio – Hot Head Burritos has named Champion as its agency of record for public relations and brand growth strategy.

Champion will spearhead brand strategy and PR designed to drive awareness, amplify brand announcements and spotlight franchising opportunities. With a focus on storytelling and media outreach, the agency will position Hot Head for continued growth.

“Hot Head Burritos is a bold, fast-growing brand with a clear vision and an impressive story to tell,” said Ladd Biro, founder and principal of Champion. “We’re proud to be named Hot Head’s PR agency of record and look forward to supporting its franchise growth and deepening engagement with customers across its growing footprint.”

SOURCE Hot Head Burritos

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.