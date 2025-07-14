Bailey Weessies Launches Poolwerx Franchise in Columbus, OH, Combining Entrepreneurial Drive with Community Impact

Bailey Weessies has launched Poolwerx North Columbus, the brand's first Ohio location, bringing professional pool care and a community-focused approach to the area. With a background in sales, Weessies chose Poolwerx for its strong support network and proven systems. He aims to deliver high-quality service while giving back through local food bank support and entrepreneur mentorship.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Poolwerx is proud to welcome Bailey Weessies as one of its newest Franchise Partners, bringing professional pool care and entrepreneurial energy to Columbus, Ohio. Poolwerx North Columbus represents the brand's first location in the state and marks territory #428. With a background in sales, business development, and a strong commitment to community, Weessies is poised to meet the growing demand for high-quality pool services.

A former food science major turned sales professional, Weessies spent years managing territories and driving growth in the produce and kombucha industries. Despite his success, he felt a calling to build something of his own. "I always had the itch to pursue my own business," said Weessies. "This is about creating a lifestyle for my future family, supporting my mom, and ultimately buying back my freedom."

His journey to Poolwerx began with a LinkedIn message from a franchise consultant. After exploring several options, it was Poolwerx's people-first values, proven systems, and experienced team that stood out. "Meeting the team on Confirmation Day made everything click. It's a best-in-class brand offering luxury-level service to an underserved market."

Weessies sees his Poolwerx franchise as both a business venture and a learning opportunity—gaining hands-on skills, strengthening his business acumen, and giving back to the Columbus community. "From day one, I've been surrounded by a supportive network of franchise partners," he said. "People like Jessica in Noblesville, Casey in Denver, and Garrett in Broken Arrow have shared incredible insights."

He also plans to support local food banks and mentor aspiring entrepreneurs as his business grows. "Access to nutritious food is something I care deeply about," he noted. "This business gives me the flexibility to support causes that matter."

With demand rising for professional pool maintenance, Weessies believes the timing is ideal. "Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers all want trusted, quality service," he said. "Poolwerx is ready to deliver, and I'm excited to lead that effort in Columbus."

The onboarding experience has been a highlight. "From marketing to operations and training, the support has been phenomenal. I'll miss onboarding—it's that good."

"Bailey brings an impressive combination of entrepreneurial spirit, sales expertise, and community focus," said Andrew Kidd, CEO of Poolwerx USA. "We're excited to support his growth and see the impact he'll make in Columbus."

To aspiring entrepreneurs, Weessies says: "Franchising is entrepreneurism on training wheels. Don't be afraid to take the leap—you'll learn, grow, and thrive."

About Poolwerx North Columbus

Poolwerx North Columbus is a locally owned and operated franchise offering pool and spa maintenance, repair, and retail services to the North Columbus area. Led by Bailey Weessies, the team is committed to expert care and hassle-free pool ownership. Contact: Bailey Weessies | [email protected] | www.poolwerx.com/north-columbus

About Poolwerx

Poolwerx is the world's largest global franchise pool service and retail brand, with over 650 service vehicles and 180+ retail stores across the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand. Learn more at poolwerx.com. For franchise opportunities, visit poolwerxfranchising.com.

