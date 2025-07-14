Bloomin’ Blinds Signs 10 New Agreements

July 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS, TX – Bloomin’ Blinds signs 10 new franchise agreements and expands into three new states. As of mid-year, the brand has officially entered Grand Rapids, MI; Flushing and Great Neck, NY; Tulsa and Yukon, OK; Sarasota and Bradenton, FL; Sandy, UT; North Charlotte, NC; and Cumming, GA.

“We didn’t grow just because we signed more deals. We grew because our franchisees showed up, every single day, and delivered,” said Jeff Wharton, CEO of Bloomin’ Blinds. “This brand was built from the ground up by family, and that mindset still drives how we operate. We stay close to the people doing the work. We listen, we adapt, and we lead with intention. Growth matters, of course. But what really matters is making sure our franchisees are building something they’re proud of. That’s the only kind of success that lasts.”

Bloomin’ Blinds credits its early-year to a blend of vendor partnerships, hands-on training, and a proprietary technology suite highlighted by the recently upgraded BloomScale platform. New features like AI-powered scheduling, call center operations, and data-driven performance dashboards are already boosting operational efficiency system-wide.

Notably, Bloomin’ Blinds proudly became an authorized dealer of Hunter Douglas window treatments in early 2025, adding the industry’s gold standard in innovation, craftsmanship, and design to its product lineup. This strategic partnership expands product offerings for franchisees, allowing them to provide customers with premium, customizable solutions, while also strengthening supply chain capabilities.

SOURCE Bloomin’ Blinds

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.