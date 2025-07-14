CareBuilders at Home Expands in Central Florida

July 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // ORLANDO, FL– CareBuilders at Home is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in East Orlando. The franchise is owned and operated by Dhafer Jouini, an accomplished engineer and community-focused leader who is dedicated to providing home care solutions to local families in Oviedo, Winter Springs, Altamonte Springs, Sanford and other areas east of Interstate 4.

Jouini, who holds a Ph.D. in Aeronautical Engineering, has spent over 25 years in the power industry, working for companies such as General Electric and Siemens. Originally from Tunisia, he moved to Canada at age 18 to pursue higher education, earning degrees from Ottawa University and Carleton University. His journey eventually led him to the United States, where he sought to blend his technical expertise with his passion for community service.

“My career has been deeply rooted in problem-solving and innovation, but caregiving is personal for me,” said Jouini. “After losing my father and witnessing the challenges families face when loved ones need care, I knew I wanted to build a business that makes a meaningful impact. CareBuilders at Home allows me to provide a much-needed service to families searching for reliable, compassionate in-home care.”

In the state of Florida, there are more than 5.5 million residents who are 60 years old or older, equating to a growing need for in-home care. As families navigate the complexities of supporting aging loved ones while managing their own responsibilities, Jouini recognizes the importance of high-quality care in the Orlando community.

“This is more than just a business—it’s a way to support families during challenging times,” he explained. “We want to be the solution people turn to when they need trusted care for their loved ones.”

“We are excited to welcome Dhafer to the CareBuilders at Home family,” said David Savitsky, CEO of CareBuilders at Home. “His leadership, technical expertise, and personal connection to caregiving make him an outstanding franchise owner. We know he will make a significant difference in the lives of families in Central and East Orlando.”

