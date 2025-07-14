DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Greenville Wins Dream Award for Residential Kitchen $50,000–$100,000

July 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen has awarded its Greenville, South Carolina location the 2025 Dream Award for Residential Kitchen $50,000–$100,000 at the company’s annual Reunion, held June 10–13 in Reno.

This award-winning kitchen remodel overcame several design challenges—including building a custom transom window, resolving awkward oven placement, and helping the homeowner feel confident in their design choices. The Greenville team enhanced the existing layout and brought the client’s artistic vision to life. The result is a bright, inviting kitchen that beautifully balances style and function.

DreamMaker franchise owners and team members adhere to a Code of Values that promotes honesty, integrity, and a customer-first approach to design and remodeling.

The annual Reunion brings together franchisees from across the country to advance excellence in business operations, technology, marketing, and customer care — while shaping a collaborative and values-driven culture across the brand.

Doug Dwyer, President and CSO of DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen, shared, “Our Code of Values is not just something that hangs on the wall — it’s a living, breathing philosophy based on timeless principles. We conduct our business completely above-board, with honesty all the way.”

Each year, DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen reaffirms its commitment to Enhancing Lives. Improving Homes. DreamMaker is recognized for superior craftsmanship, ethical excellence, and dedication to creating beautiful, functional spaces that enrich the lives of their clients.

SOURCE DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.