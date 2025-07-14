Grasons Expands with New Location in Northeast 7-County Metro, MN

July 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Grasons announced today the opening of its newest location, Grasons of Northeast 7-County Metro, MN. This office will serve the Northeast 7-County Metro of the Twin Cities, offering professional estate sale and business liquidation services to individuals and families navigating major life transitions.

The franchise is owned and operated by Laurie Miller and her husband and business partner Steve Heutmaker. Together, they are committed to exceeding client expectations and upholding Grasons’ high standards.

Miller brings a unique blend of compassion, professionalism, and hands-on experience to her new business. With a background as a Senior Real Estate Specialist, event coordinator, and paraprofessional supporting students with special needs, she has developed a deep understanding of how to serve others with respect, empathy, and integrity. Her personal experience supporting loved ones through senior care transitions further fuels her passion for helping families during challenging times.

“I am excited to provide trusted, compassionate estate sale services to families in our community,” said Miller. “At Grasons, it’s not just about sales—it’s about service, trust, and helping people move forward with peace of mind during life’s most emotional transitions.”

Grasons of Northeast 7-County Metro provides estate sale and business liquidation services, including organizing, staging, pricing, conducting sales, and clear-out assistance. The business aims to make each step stress-free and respectful for clients.

SOURCE Grasons

###

