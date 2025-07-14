Scott Arnett Promoted to President of SpringGreen Company-Owned Franchise

July 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // Plainfield, IL – SpringGreen is proud to announce the promotion of Scott Arnett to President of Superior Lawns Inc., the operating entity for its Company-Owned Franchises (COF). Scott previously served as Vice President of Operations for the COF team and will now lead SpringGreen’s company-owned branches.

After over 20 years of experience in the green industry, Scott joined SpringGreen to lead its COF operations in December 2019. Just three months into his new role, the COVID-19 pandemic struck—but during a challenging time Scott helped focus the team and stabilize operations, leading with clarity, urgency, and a customer-first mindset.

“Scott has done an exceptional job leading our team through both difficult and high-growth seasons,” said Ted Hofer, CEO of SpringGreen. “His ability to bring departments together, develop strong leadership within the branches, and keep the focus on operational excellence has had a significant impact.”

As President, Scott will continue to lead the COF Operations Team while also facilitating alignment across departments—ensuring that Marketing, IT, and Contact Center efforts are fully supporting COF performance goals.

“Scott has stepped up in every way and earned this promotion through his leadership and results,” said Hofer. “He’s playing a critical role in shaping the COF strategy and vision, and I’m excited to see what he accomplishes next.”

SOURCE SpringGreen

###

