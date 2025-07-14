Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands into Union and Essex Counties, New Jersey

July 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // WESTFIELD, NJ – Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services is building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local residents Matt and Erin Eckard have opened a new location to serve Union and Essex Counties in New Jersey.

After more than 25 years in leadership roles at companies like Nabisco, Kraft Foods International, and Mondelez—with nine relocations along the way, including London—Matt Eckard felt called to build something meaningful and lasting in the community they now call home. His wife Erin, a lifelong caregiver, supported their family through every move, putting her own career on hold to raise their children. Together, they found their calling in Seniors Helping Seniors.

“We’re fortunate to have both of our parents who have been doing this kind of work on a volunteer basis for years. We’ve seen them drive others to appointments, prepare meals, and offer companionship,” said Matt. “There’s so much good being done, but not enough people to do it all. Helping others stay in their homes and thrive in their communities felt like the right fit—something we’re excited to wake up and do every day.”

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care.

“We prioritize the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the passionate and hard-working franchisees,” said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. “That’s exactly what we’ve found with Matt and Erin Eckard as a new franchisee Partner, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Union and Essex Counties.”

