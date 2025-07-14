Yogurtland to Expand in California and Texas

July 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS – Yogurtland announced today it has signed agreements with four ownership groups to open 15 new locations across California and Texas. Of the four ownership groups, two are new to Yogurtland.

Yogurtland is scheduled to open at least eight of the 15 new locations in the last half of 2025.

8 new locations coming to Houston

Summit Row Ventures, LLC, a partnership between two existing franchisees with 31 combined Yogurtland locations across Southern California, has signed an agreement to open 8 locations in and around the Houston area. Both franchisees are from Southern California and decided to join forces to expand into the Houston, TX market.

San Francisco Bay area gains 3 new Yogurtlands

Led by a husband-and-wife team, new Yogurtland franchise owners Spoonfull SWAP, LLC has committed to opening three stores across the San Francisco Bay area in San Leandro, Pleasanton, and Gilroy, CA. The new franchisees are residents of Fremont, CA and are looking forward to expanding the Yogurtland brand to new communities in the San Francisco Bay area.

San Diego adds 3 new Yogurtlands to the region

The husband, wife and son team from Gagaveerain, LLC has signed an agreement to open threelocations in Northern San Diego County: Oceanside, Carlsbad, and Rancho Bernardo, CA. All are residents of Southern California and experienced restaurant owners and real estate professionals.

1 new Yogurtland coming soon to Ontario, CA

Tweeq, LLC, a seasoned Yogurtland franchisee, will add a new location in Ontario, CA and relocate their existing Santa Ana, CA Yogurtland to a new location within the Santa Ana area.

SOURCE Yogurtland

###

