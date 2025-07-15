DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Greenville Wins Dream Award for Residential Kitchen Over $150,000

July 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen has awarded its Greenville, South Carolina location the 2025 Dream Award for Residential Kitchen Over $150,000 at the company’s annual Reunion, held June 10–13 in Reno.

The award-winning project transformed a dark Mediterranean-style kitchen into a bright, open space that embraces the home’s scenic views. The DreamMaker team removed obstructive columns and reworked structural and mechanical elements to achieve a clean, balanced design. The finished kitchen pairs rosemary green cabinetry with natural oak, golden fixtures, and thoughtful architectural alignment—creating a beautiful space that highlights the outdoors and elevates the home's interior.

“This kitchen will forever be one of our favorites and one of our best proofs that our team is just amazing,” said Melody Lane, office manager at DreamMaker Greenville. “This project had it all: huge layout changes, surprises on the jobsite, and some challenging detail work. And above all, it had a gorgeous finish!”

DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen is one of the most respected home remodeling franchise brands, with customer satisfaction consistently outpacing national averages. DreamMaker franchise owners and team members adhere to a Code of Values that promotes honesty, integrity, and a customer-first approach to design and remodeling.

The annual Reunion brings together franchisees from across the country to advance excellence in business operations, technology, marketing, and customer care — while shaping a collaborative and values-driven culture across the brand.

Doug Dwyer, President and CSO of DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen, shared, “Our Code of Values is not just something that hangs on the wall — it’s a living, breathing philosophy based on timeless principles. We conduct our business completely above-board, with honesty all the way.”

Each year, DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen reaffirms its commitment to Enhancing Lives. Improving Homes. DreamMaker is recognized for superior craftsmanship, ethical excellence, and dedication to creating beautiful, functional spaces that enrich the lives of their clients.

SOURCE DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen

###

