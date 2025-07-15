First 50 Guests at Wings Etc. July 15 Grand Opening in St. Marys, W.Va., Get Free Wings for Year

July 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // St. Marys, W. VA.— Wings Etc. Grill & Pub is hosting a grand opening July 15 at the brand’s new franchise location at 1006 2nd St., Unit C, in St. Marys, W.Va. This is the second Wings Etc. location in the state for Wings Etc.

As a part of the grand opening celebration, the first 50 dine-in guests will receive a year of free wings (must be 18 or older). Doors open at 11 a.m. July 15.

With more than 30 big-screen TVs, a pickup window for online orders, family dining and a full-service bar, the restaurant is expected to become a community hub. Wings Etc.’s menu, packed with “Big Flavor,” is available for dine-in and carryout, including their award-winning jumbo wings, 22 sauces and rubs, double burgers, freshly made salads, wraps, appetizers, ultimate nachos, seafood, kids’ meals and more.

The beverage program includes signature cocktails as well as 16 beers on tap. The restaurant will offer daily food and drink specials, and lunch specials Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chad Winebrenner will oversee the St. Marys location, which is expected to bring 50 to 60 new jobs to the area.

“We want to engage with the local schools and sports teams and really lean into the community,” Winebrenner said. “With a fun, laid-back atmosphere and an exciting menu that offers something for everyone, we expect the St. Marys location to become a popular place for family and friends to get together.”

“Chad and his team know how to foster a welcoming and family friendly spirit,” said Wings Etc. CEO Rob Hensmann. “Wings Etc. is committed to providing delicious food, genuine hospitality and real value, and we look forward to becoming a solid contributor to the St. Marys community.”

Regular hours for the new St. Marys, W.Va., Wings Etc. will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

