Great Clips® Creates Honorary Chief Back-to-school Officer Position for One Lucky Kid Ahead of New School Year

July 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // MINNEAPOLIS – Great Clips today launched its annual back-to-school marketing campaign to spotlight how Great Clips and the brand’s mobile app can help alleviate stress for parents around one of the most hectic times of year. With parents constantly drowning in back-to-school to-dos, Great Clips is banding together with kids who bring calm, clarity and smarts – reminding parents they can save time and money by visiting their local Great Clips salon. In celebration of these kids with all the answers, Great Clips is launching a search for the first-ever, honorary Chief Back-to-School Officer, where one standout student will receive $10,000 for an education fund.

Great Clips Chief Back-to-School Officer

Have a child between the ages of 5 and 14 who’s wise beyond their years and has been the unsung hero of back-to-school planning and chaos? Great Clips wants their help! Parents can apply on behalf of their child for the Chief Back-to-School Officer opportunity by submitting a story at GreatClips.com/BacktoSchool that highlights how their child brought calm, creativity or clever solutions to the chaos of back-to-school season. Great Clips will judge applications based on a demonstrated passion for helping parents in a moment of chaos, creativity in problem-solving and a love of back-to-school haircuts and Great Clips. Parents will also receive a $2 off coupon after submitting their child’s application to save on back-to-school haircuts.

One exceptional child will receive the honorary title of Great Clips’ Chief Back-to-School Officer as well as $10,000 for an education fund and free haircuts for the school year from Great Clips. For complete contest rules and information, click here.

“Making the transition from summer to back-to-school is tough for parents. Fortunately, this back-to-school season we’re highlighting kids that are wise beyond their years to offer advice and encouragement to busy adults,” said Lisa Hake, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Great Clips, Inc. “We’re excited to recognize one child who has come to the rescue during back-to-school season and help alleviate one of the other biggest school-related stress points – the cost of continued education.”

“Big Boom” A.J., “Big Justice” & Influencer Families Visit Great Clips for Back-to-School Haircuts Great Clips enlisted TikTok stars A.J. and Big Justice Befumo to bring the BOOM and share how families can get back-to-school ready by visiting their local Great Clips. They are also showcasing ways to make the haircut experience easier and more convenient by checking in on the Great Clips app. The father-son duo recently visited a local Great Clips salon in Minneapolis and will star in Great Clips’ back-to-school marketing campaign across social and digital channels.

In addition to the Befumos, Great Clips partnered with several influencer families including The McCartys, The Younes Family, Brielle Cherie, Jenelle Nicole, Joanna + Ellis and Callie Miller. Recognizing how kids have all the answers this back-to-school season, influencer parents let their kids take the reins to showcase the benefits of going to Great Clips and using Online Check-In on the Great Clips app.

As families across the U.S. and Canada ramp up to go back to school, Great Clips provides a technology-led experience that focuses on quality, convenience and savings. Online Check-In, is available through the Great Clips website or the app, and lets customers reserve a spot in line and view estimated wait times. With ReadyNext® text alerts, customers are notified once their estimated wait time reaches 15 minutes, so they can head to the salon when it’s time for their service. And with Clip Notes®, Great Clips keeps a record of haircut information, so kids (and their parents) can get the same great haircut no matter what salon or stylist they visit.

SOURCE Great Clips, Inc.

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.