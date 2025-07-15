HTeaO Opens Six New Stores in Q2 Expanding Across Texas and New Mexico

July 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // Fort Worth, TX – HTeaO continued its expansion in the second quarter of 2025 with six new store openings across Texas and New Mexico.

The complete list of new HTeaO stores opened in Q2 2025 includes:

Rockwall, TX (3060 N. Goliad St.)

Fort Worth, TX (4765 Golden Triangle Blvd.)

Sachse, TX (7500 S State Hwy 78)

Abilene, TX (4308 Buffalo Gap Road)

Artesia, NM (1502 W Main St)

Pearland, TX (1234 E Broadway St)

HTeaO introduced new beverages in Q2 that underscore its focus on flavor and innovation. HTeaO Refreshers, a brand-new product line of three fruit-forward drinks, The Razzler, Mango Tango, and Cherry Peach Tea Lemonade, were designed to deliver a refreshing boost with natural energy. The brand also launched a new iced tea flavor Sweet Cherry Iced Tea, a tart, sweet, and caffeine-free treat, available for a limited time this summer.

HTeaO offers a range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products and caters to customers both in-store and through drive-thru. Each location boasts 20+ meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients.

