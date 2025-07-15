National Ice Cream Day: Kilwins Offers Chance to Win “Free Ice Cream for a Year”

July 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // PETOSKEY, Mich. – Kilwins is celebrating National Ice Cream Day (July 20) by giving fans a chance to win “Free Ice Cream for a Year” in the form of an e-gift card with a fun Instagram sweepstakes. From July 20-31, 2025, Instagram users who follow the official @Kilwins account can enter for a chance to win by tagging a friend in the comments on the sweepstakes Instagram post and including the hashtag. One lucky winner will receive a Kilwins e-gift card valued at approximately $600, which is equivalent to about one large waffle cone per week for an entire year. It will be redeemable at all Kilwins locations (exceptions apply—see official rules for details).

Sweepstakes Details: No purchase is necessary to enter, and the sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia (excluding California and Hawaii) who are 18 years of age or older. The winner will be selected at random and notified on or around August 5. This sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Instagram.

Kilwins Original Recipe Ice Cream is a super-premium ice cream made using Kilwins proprietary recipes and high-quality ingredients for an ultra-creamy texture and rich flavor. Kosher certified and crafted with care, it's a delicious reflection of Kilwins’ time-honored commitment to quality and happiness in every bite.

Let the summer celebrations begin—and don’t forget to tag a friend and share your love for Kilwins ice cream!

SOURCE Kilwins

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.