Nick the Greek Opens Laguna Niguel Location

July 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAN JOSE, Calif. - Nick the Greek has proudly opened its sixth Orange County location in Laguna Niguel. Following successful openings in Irvine and San Clemente earlier this year, the brand’s new restaurant in Laguna Niguel is owned and operated by Orange County resident and experienced Nick the Greek franchisee Deminar Elieh, who also owns a location in Union City.

“After experiencing Nick the Greek’s authentic Greek street food myself, I knew I had to bring the restaurant to Laguna Niguel—a tight-knit community that values fresh, delicious food,” said Elieh. “Centrally located in the bustling Plaza de la Paz, our new restaurant delivers the bold flavors and beloved menu items Nick the Greek is known for, and I’m excited to see our gyros, souvlakis, bowls and more become go-to favorites for both local residents and visitors for years to come.”

Established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick and Baby Nick Tsigaris – all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition – Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality. Drawing from two generations of restaurant entrepreneurship and countless visits to Greece, the street food-inspired menu boasts flavorful gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats including baklava and Greek donuts. In meeting the high demand for Greek street food, Nick the Greek has carved out a niche for itself in the ultra-competitive fast casual space.

SOURCE Nick the Greek

###

