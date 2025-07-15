SYNERGY HomeCare Continues to Grow Along Florida’s Southwest Coast

July 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // Tempe, Ariz. – SYNERGY® HomeCare has announced its newest location along Florida’s southwest coast, SYNERGY HomeCare of South Cape Coral.

The company is owned and operated by Mayuli Carmona, who first came to the U.S. from Cuba 20 years ago and has since become a successful entrepreneur, working as both a real estate agent and business owner. Now, Carmona has planted roots in Cape Coral, where she hopes to build a meaningful family legacy as the owner of a caregiving company.

Headquartered at 2708 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Suite 120 in Cape Coral, Carmona and her team of compassionate caregivers will assist Southwest Florida residents with a wide variety of non-medical, in-home care services, from companion care to personal care and respite care.

Since moving to Cape Coral, Carmona has noticed the growing need for these services in the area, particularly among Baby Boomers. U.S. Census statistics show that 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every day and that by 2030, there will be more than 70 million people over 65. According to the AARP, over 80% of this demographic reports wanting to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

Carmona came to the U.S. with nothing but hope for a better future for her family. This hope is what drove her to build a successful life for herself immediately after moving to the States. After briefly living in Miami, Carmona relocated to Kentucky, where she spent 14 years working as a real estate agent. During that time, she also launched her own successful start-up cleaning company, which gave her ample management and human resources experience. Now that she’s moved back to the Sunshine State, she’s once again ready to dive into business ownership, this time with a much more meaningful goal in mind.

“I’m driven by my passion to create a legacy for my family while doing good for others,” said Carmona. “Throughout my life, I’ve always respected the role that caregivers play in our society by being a backbone for those who are most vulnerable. I believe that offering support and sacrificing personal gain to make a positive impact on others is the noblest thing that a person can do, and I knew that’s where I wanted to concentrate my efforts when it came to pursuing a new business venture in Cape Coral.”

Florida is a popular relocation destination for retirees and older adults. With over four million residents in the state currently over the age of 65, many need to rely on caregivers for additional assistance cooking, shopping, running errands, doing light housekeeping or going for walks. Some even require personal care, such as help with bathing, dressing, or using the toilet.

“Our goal is to provide affordable, meaningful care to others as if they’re a member of our own family,” said Carmona. “Each of our personalized care plans is built with compassion and love, and we’ll never leave any needs unmet. I’ve always fully invested myself in everything I’ve done throughout my life, and my new role as a caregiver will be no different.”

