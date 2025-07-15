The Red Chickz Fires Up Second North Carolina Franchise Agreement

July 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES, CA – The Red Chickz is dishing out another round of flavor-packed crunch in North Carolina. The Red Chickz has signed another franchise agreement in the state: a multi-unit deal led by franchise partner Yogi Patel to bring locations to Durham and Chapel Hill in the thriving Triangle region.

“I’ve been looking into franchising for a long time, and what stood out to me about The Red Chickz was that it’s a young, emerging brand with serious potential,” said Patel. “Their social media presence is already powerful, and I saw a real opportunity to help grow the brand and represent it in this region from the ground up. The restaurant industry can be challenging at times, but The Red Chickz has a smooth, efficient operational model that made the decision easier. Plus, they connected me with a great team of brokers, and I’m excited to move forward once we lock in the right locations.”

With a growing fan base and strong franchise interest across the country, The Red Chickz is rapidly expanding beyond its California roots. The brand’s eye-catching content, flavorful innovations, and operational simplicity have attracted seasoned franchise operators looking to bring something fresh, and fiery, to their markets.

This multi-unit agreement not only strengthens the brand’s presence in the Triangle, but also reinforces its commitment to thoughtful, regional expansion with qualified operators.

“We’ve always believed North Carolina would be a perfect fit for The Red Chickz, and the momentum we’re seeing confirms that,” said Shawn Lalehzarian, Co-Founder and CEO of The Red Chickz. “Durham and Chapel Hill have a lot of energy and a real love for good food, which makes them a natural next step for us.”

