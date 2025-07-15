Wahlburgers Opens at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

July 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // HONOLULU – Wahlburgers has arrived in the Aloha State with the opening of its newest location at 4725 Bougainville Drive, inside the Pearl Harbor Naval Base.

This counter-service concept offers a streamlined menu featuring the brand’s most popular items, including the bold and savory O.F.D. (Originally from Dorchester), crafted with two Certified Angus Beef® patties, Swiss cheese, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and housemade tomato jam. Guests can also enjoy it Mark’s way, with government cheese. The menu includes other fan favorites like the iconic Our Burger, stacked with a CAB® beef patty, government cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and Chef Paul’s famous Wahl Sauce®.

In a unique twist, this location is among the few nationwide to offer Wahlburgers’ exclusive breakfast menu. Guests can fuel up with the All-American Breakfast—scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, tater tots, and toast—or try the fully loaded Our Breakfast Burger or the Breakfast Burrito, stuffed with scrambled eggs, tater tots, sautéed onions, chipotle mayo, and a choice of bacon, sausage, or beef.

“The Wahlberg family has always had a deep appreciation for our military, so opening inside such a meaningful location is truly special,” said Randy Sharpe, CEO of Wahlburgers. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to serve the Pearl Harbor community with our burgers, hospitality, and breakfast offerings.”

Wahlburgers Pearl Harbor is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

