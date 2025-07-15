Waters Edge Wineries® Appoints Tina Hitchcock as New Franchise Liaison

July 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. – Waters Edge Wineries® today announced the appointment of Tina Hitchcock as franchise liaison. In this role, she will serve as the primary point of contact between the corporate team and franchisees, supporting communication and operational efficiency across the system. As a former operations manager at Waters Edge Winery & Bistro of Long Beach, Hitchcock brings extensive experience in operations, finance and customer service to the Waters Edge Wineries team.

“We are thrilled to have Tina join us at the corporate level,” said Ken Lineberger, president and founder of Waters Edge Wineries. “Her hands-on experience within our system gives her a unique understanding of what our franchisees need to succeed. Tina will be an exceptional resource for both new and seasoned winery owners as we continue to expand nationwide.”

In her new role as franchise liaison, Hitchcock will serve as the primary resource for franchisees across the country looking for operational guidance and support. Her responsibilities include coordinating wine orders, managing permits and insurance compliance, and helping franchisees streamline their business processes. For new franchisees, she will support the launch of new wineries by overseeing onboarding, training and early-stage operations to ensure smooth and successful openings.

Hitchcock began her journey with Waters Edge Wineries as operations manager at the Long Beach, California, location, where she played a key role in overseeing daily business functions, including payroll, scheduling, bookkeeping, sales, and wine club engagement. Before joining the winery, she spent over six years in the banking industry as a priority relationship manager, serving high-net-worth clients. She is also a certified tax professional with H&R Block. Earlier in her career, Hitchcock spent 18 years in the wedding gown industry, rising from sales associate to sales manager, where she ultimately led a team of more than 100 employees.

“I’m excited to step into this new role and continue my career with Waters Edge Wineries. Having worked directly in a winery, I understand the franchisee experience and look forward to building strong relationships and providing the support they need to succeed. I’m grateful to be part of a brand that’s redefining the wine experience for both novices and enthusiasts alike,” said Tina Hitchcock.

