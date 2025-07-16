Daisy expands to New Jersey through franchise conversion of NJ Smart Homes & Theater

July 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // Ho-Ho-Kus, N.J.— Daisy extends its services to New Jersey homeowners and small businesses, with the franchising of NJ Smart Homes & Theater.

Under the leadership of Chad Jasinski, NJ Smart Homes & Theater boasts more than a decade of experience providing high-end smart home solutions. Within the custom integration space, Jasinski is well-known for his work installing home theater systems, including cinema-sized video screens and state-of-the-art audio. NJ Smart Homes & Theater also works closely with clients seeking custom solutions for flight, driving and golf simulators as well.

Beyond home theater setups, NJ Smart Homes & Theater additionally provides custom lighting and shading and expansive gaming rooms—making the company a perfect fit for Daisy’s all-in-one custom integration solutions.

“Chad is an innovative thought leader in high-end home cinema, and we’re excited to help him and his team grow with our tools and support,” said Hagan Kappler, co-founder and CEO of Daisy.

“By converting to the Daisy brand, our company will be better positioned than ever before to make our clients’ dreams come true,” said Jasinski. “We look forward to leveraging Daisy’s support center infrastructure—and by joining this outstanding network of experts.”

