Epcon Franchising Announces 3 New Franchise Builders

July 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // DUBLIN, OHIO – Epcon Franchising has announced the addition of three new Franchise Builders in the first half of 2025. The new Franchise Builders will develop their first Epcon communities in two different states.

The new Franchise Builders are:

Paragon Homes of South Carolina, LLC, Greenville, South Carolina: Mitch Genda has been in home building for 18 years in many positions. He is currently president and owner of an AR Homes franchise called Paragon Homes of Charlotte that builds custom homes in the Charlotte, North Carolina area with an average sales price of $2.5 million.

Eagle Crest Builders, LLC, Dayton, Ohio: Ron and Janie Patterson have owned and operated real estate businesses together for 45 years. Janie also has had a successful interior design business and previously owned a Goddard School franchise. The Patterson’s sons have also been an integral part of their construction business for more than 20 years.

Cornerstone Courtyard Management, LLC, Findlay, Ohio: Cornerstone is led by Duane Jebbett and Richard Zydonik. Jebbett retired in 2019 after serving for 22 years as president and CEO of Rowmark, LLC and Premier Material Concepts. He also owns two FastSigns franchises with his wife. Zydonik is currently acting president of two FastSigns locations and was previously chief commercial officer for Rowmark.

“We are thrilled to welcome these new Franchise Builders to Epcon,” said Caitlin Schrimpf, director of operations for Epcon Franchising. “Our newest Franchise Builders have construction and real estate experience, as well as franchise and entrepreneurial experience.”

SOURCE Epcon Franchising

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.