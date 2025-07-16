Merger of ERA Foster & Bond and ERA Sunrise Realty Creates New Era for Georgia Real Estate

July 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA, Ga. – ERA Foster & Bond and ERA Sunrise Realty, announced today their merger to create a brokerage boasting six offices and over 175 agents. This strategic partnership marks the beginning of an alliance operating under the shared theme “Better Together.”

The merger brings together ERA Foster & Bond’s strong urban presence, innovative marketing, and people-first philosophy with ERA Sunrise Realty’s deep roots in the northern and eastern suburbs, along with its proven track record of consistent growth and community connection.

Both firms share a commitment to creating memorable real estate experiences, delivering exceptional results, and building lasting relationships with not only clients, but also their team of professional agents.

The company is led by David Moody and Rusty Willis.

Details:

ERA’s business-building resources and reach will factor in recruiting agents to the firm.

Home buyers and sellers will gain access to a wider selection of local specialists and a deeper pool of listings—from Atlanta’s urban core to the north metro and Athens/Augusta regions.

Commercial investors will benefit from enhanced coverage and more seasoned commercial experts.

Agents will have access to amplified training programs, technology resources, marketing support, and networking opportunities.

