New UFC GYM® Morgan Park to Offer Full-Service Fitness and Recovery with Early Membership Now Open

July 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHICAGO – UFC GYM® will bring its signature training and recovery experience to Chicago’s South Side with the debut of UFC GYM® Morgan Park. Presale memberships for the fitness facility are currently available.

Making the benefits of world-class MMA athlete training programs available to all, regardless of age or athletic ability, UFC GYM® Morgan Park will offer guests state-of-the-art amenities, including a strength training room with free weights, Olympic lifting platforms, Octagon, robust cardio and functional equipment, bag room, and more.

UFC GYM Morgan Park will offer a Kids Club and UFC GYM®’s signature youth fitness programming, which includes boxing, kickboxing, HIIT, MMA, wrestling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, available for children ages six and up to promote healthy habits and fitness for the whole family. SilverSneakers membership acceptance to support senior wellness, and programs will be available for first responders and veterans. To further support a healthy lifestyle, the location will feature a full-body, advanced Recovery area, providing pre- and post-workout treatments, massages and steam rooms. Validated parking will be available for gym-goers.

Prospective members can take advantage of early enrollment promotions, including low rates that will not be due until the location opens for workouts and the opportunity to win tickets to a future UFC fight.

SOURCE UFC GYM®

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.